France to stick to budget savings plan: finance minister

AIX-EN-PROVENCE (Reuters) - France stands by its plan to cut public spending by 21 billion euros ($28.65 billion)in 2015, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Sunday, days after the IMF expressed doubts about its deficit reduction program.

The French government presented a plan at the end of April through which it aims to cut the budget deficit while improving the competitiveness of French companies. It included 50 billion euros of public spending cuts over three years.

“Out of the 50 billion (euros of budget savings) over 2015, 2016 and 2017, we have 21 billion (earmarked) for the year 2015,” Sapin told an economic conference in Aix-en-Provence.

Next year’s plan includes 8 billion euros of savings by the French state, 4 billion euros by local governments and 9 billion euros from the social security system, Sapin said.

“The savings in the health field will be achieved without reducing reimbursements to the French,” he added.

The plan outlined in April also includes 16 billion euros of spending cuts in 2016 and 13 billion euros in 2017.

On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund said growth in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy would not meet the government’s expectations and that France would miss its deficit targets.

In its annual report on the French economy, the IMF also saw a real threat that voter resistance to spending restraints could jeopardize France’s long-term strategy for restoring the public accounts to health.

It estimated the public sector deficit would come to 4 percent of economic output this year, more than the 3.8 percent targeted by President Francois Hollande’s Socialist government and well above the European Union’s 3 percent ceiling.

($1 = 0.7331 Euros)