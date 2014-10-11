PM Valls urges Europe to respect France, and its budget

A local resident takes a picture as French Prime Minister Manuel Valls visits a housing complex at a neighbourhood in Anzin, near Valenciennes, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Saturday that it is up to France to decide on its budget and that Paris should be treated with respect by its European partners.

European Union officials are trying to persuade France to change its 2015 draft budgets before they are submitted the to the European Commission next week, to avoid their probable rejection, EU sources said on Friday.

Valls urged its European partners to take into account the “reality” and economic crisis in the euro zone.

“It’s us who decide on the budget,” Valls told reporters during his trip to Blois, broadcast by TV channels.

“Nothing today can lead to ... demands for France to review its budget. This does not happen like this. France should be respected, it’s a big country”.

France laid down the gauntlet to EU partners with a 2015 budget setting out how it would bring its borrowing back to within EU limits two years later than promised, a retreat it blamed on a fragile economy.

“I call for everyone to keep sang-froid and respect, especially when it comes to European partners ... when they speak about France”, Valls