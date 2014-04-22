FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French fiscal watchdog deems government growth forecasts 'optimistic'
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 22, 2014 / 10:22 PM / 3 years ago

French fiscal watchdog deems government growth forecasts 'optimistic'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s independent fiscal watchdog said on Wednesday the government’s growth forecasts for 2016 and 2017 were “optimistic”, while the 1.7 percent target for 2015 was attainable but dependent on favorable circumstances.

The High Council for Public Finances, weighing in on the government’s three-year budget plan ahead of its submission to the European Commission later, said the government’s forecast for 1.0 percent growth in 2014 was “realistic.”

The government’s budget outline, which is partly based on these growth forecasts, is under close scrutiny from Brussels, which has already given Paris two extra years to bring the deficit to below 3 percent of output by end-2015, in line with EU rules.

The government is predicting 2.25 percent growth each year in 2016 and 2017, the watchdog said.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.