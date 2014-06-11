French budget watchdog warns of risks to growth, deficit forecasts

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s public finance watchdog warned on Wednesday of risks to official growth and deficit forecasts, on the day the government presented an updated budget for 2014.

The lack of any growth at all in the first quarter makes the government’s forecast of 1 percent growth in 2014 overall less likely even if not impossible to reach, the watchdog said, warning that could threaten budget deficit reduction targets.

In a statement published on Wednesday the watchdog also said that the structural deficit - which strips out the effects of the economic cycle - risked being higher than the government’s 2014 target of 2.3 percent of GDP.