France's 2016 growth forecast 'achievable': watchdog

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government’s 1.5 percent economic growth forecast for 2016 is within reach, the country’s public finance watchdog said on Wednesday prior to publication of the draft budget.

The forecast should no longer be considered as “cautious” as it was earlier this year, the independent Public Finance Committee said in a statement.

“It is considered nonetheless that (the forecast) remains achievable” thanks to stronger domestic and European demand, the watchdog said.