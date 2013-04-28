FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Building collapses in northern France, three dead
#World News
April 28, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

Building collapses in northern France, three dead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rescue forces surround the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Reims, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

PARIS (Reuters) - Part of a five-storey residential building collapsed in the northeastern French city of Reims on Sunday, killing three people and injuring 14, officials said.

The collapse may have been caused by a gas explosion, regional official Michel Bernard told BFM-TV.

The death toll was not likely to rise as the injured people were not at risk and there were no residents unaccounted for, an official at the region’s emergency center told Reuters.

Around 10 of the 40 apartments in the 1960s-era building were affected by the collapse.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
