Six people wounded as shots fired on Czech tourist bus in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Six people traveling on a Czech tourist bus through France were injured when the vehicle came under fire, a prosecutor said on Sunday.

Authorities gave no clue as to the motive for the shooting, along a highway near Drôme in the south-east. Initial investigations indicated the shot was fired from a hunting rifle.

Prosecutor Alex Perrin said the injured were hit by shattered glass. The bus was carrying 75 tourists including children on a school trip.

"Five people suffered light injuries, while the sixth was more serious," Perrin told BFM TV.

(This version of the story corrects to show incident in south-east, not south-west, France)