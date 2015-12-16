FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police fire on car and arrest driver at Paris army museum
December 16, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Police fire on car and arrest driver at Paris army museum

French gendarmes are seen behind the closed entrance of the Invalides monument in Paris, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police fired on a car that lurched towards a military museum building in Paris on Wednesday and arrested the driver, a police official said.

A policeman fired around 10 shots at the vehicle, which was brought to a halt, and the driver was taken into custody, said the official.

The incident took place at the Les Invalides complex in the heart of Paris, where a remembrance ceremony was recently held for the 130 people killed in the Nov. 13 Islamist attacks on Paris.

Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
