Leak of French military sex abuse investigation endangered victims: U.N.
April 29, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Leak of French military sex abuse investigation endangered victims: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A U.N. staff member has admitted giving French authorities an unredacted report on an investigation into alleged sexual abuses by French soldiers in the Central African Republic, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“The unedited version was, by a staff member’s own admission, provided unofficially by that staff member to the French authorities in late July, prior to even providing it to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) senior management,” the spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General said in a statement.

“This constitutes a serious breach of protocol, which, as is well known to all OHCHR officials, requires redaction of any information that could endanger victims, witnesses and investigators.”

Reporting by Tom Miles

