France says to ensure truth comes out on alleged Central Africa abuse

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Wednesday it would take all measures necessary to ensure the truth comes out regarding alleged abuse of children by French soldiers in Central African Republic and would impose the strictest punishment on those responsible if proved true.

“The defense ministry has taken and will take all necessary measures to ensure the truth comes out. If proved true, it will ensure that the toughest sanctions are imposed on those responsible for what would be a terrible breach of the values of a soldier,” it said in a joint statement with the foreign ministry.

The statement said the French government had been made aware of the allegations in July 2014 by the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights after witness statements had been taken by the UN’s political bureau in Central Africa relating to alleged abuse on about 10 children.