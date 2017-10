People walk as they leave Begoua for capital Bangui, 17 km (10 miles) away, in this still image taken from video, March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Reuters TV

PARIS (Reuters) - France is sending more troops to the Central African Republic to protect its citizens there after rebels seized the capital Bangui, the French president’s office said Sunday.

The statement gave no details of troop numbers, but said President Francois Hollande had spoken with United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon and Chadian President Idriss Deby and repeated his plea for restraint and dialogue between all parties.