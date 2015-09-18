France sees no big risk in China economy, backs yuan bid

BEIJING (Reuters) - France sees no significant risk in China’s economy and is supporting its bid to win approval for the yuan’s inclusion in the International Monetary Fund’s currency basket, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Friday.

France supports Beijing’s efforts to strengthen the yuan’s position in global trade as well as “China’s bid to integrate the yuan amongst the IMF currencies”, Sapin said at the opening of the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue in Beijing.

Chinese officials have pledged financial reforms to make the yuan more convertible as they push for the yuan to be included in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) basket.

Sapin said he saw no significant risk from recent developments in China’s economy and described the recent fall in China’s stock markets as a “necessary correction”. He also said China’s focus on its domestic economy would have wider benefits.

“Given the willingness of the Chinese authorities to find a new kind of development more based on the domestic economy and less on exports. This is a rebalancing that will be good for global stability,” he told a joint news conference.

Paris is competing with other European financial centers, such as Frankfurt and London, to become a major offshore yuan trading center in a bid to capitalize on China’s growing financial clout.

China’s Vice Finance Minister Shi Yaobin said China’s economic volatility will not hamper reforms and that economic growth is still within a reasonable range.

Developed countries should pay attention to any spillover effects from their monetary policy changes, Shi said.

“Developed countries should consider demands from developing countries when they set monetary policies,” he said.

“The U.S. economy is improving, but the recovery is not stable.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a bow to worries about the global economy, financial market volatility and sluggish inflation at home, but left open the possibility of a modest policy tightening later this year.

China will increase France’s Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota “when appropriate”, the two countries said in a document distributed at a news conference. The Chinese currency is also known as the renminbi.

The RQFII program is the yuan-denominated version of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme which was created by China to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets.