Former president Chirac hospitalised, life not in danger: source
#World News
February 17, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 4 years ago

Former president Chirac hospitalised, life not in danger: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former French President Jacques Chirac (C) shakes hands with guests as he arrives with his wife Bernadette to attend the award ceremony for the "Prix de la Fondation Chirac" at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 21, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - Former French President Jacques Chirac was admitted to a hospital near Paris on Monday for examinations due to pain linked to gout, a source close to his family said.

“It’s not serious at all,” the source said. “His leg has been hurting for two days, which is apparently related to an episode of gout that has caused him a lot of pain.”

“He was transferred to the American Hospital in Neuilly for examinations,” the source added.

Chirac, aged 81, a center-right head of state from 1995 to 2007, has kept out of the public eye in recent years due to flagging health. His wife, Bernadette, has taken on a more prominent role in political life.

The former president was hospitalized last December for a kidney operation.

(This story was refiled to fix typo in third paragraph)

Reporting By Sophie Louet; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
