a year ago
French Coca-Cola workers find huge cocaine stash in juice delivery
#World News
August 31, 2016 / 3:46 PM / a year ago

French Coca-Cola workers find huge cocaine stash in juice delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Coca-Cola workers found a huge stash of cocaine when they opened a delivery of fruit juice concentrate from Costa Rica at their factory in southern France.

Local newspaper Var-Matin said the haul weighed 370 kg (815 pounds) with a potential street value of around 50 million euros ($56 million). Those figures could not be confirmed by Coca-Cola and the local prosecutor could not be reached for comment.

"You can well imagine the surprise," said a spokesman for Coca-Cola, adding that the workers alerted police and were ruled out as potential suspects.

The stash was hidden inside a container of juice that was opened on arrival at the factory in the town of Signes on Aug. 26.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
