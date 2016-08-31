PARIS Coca-Cola workers found a huge stash of cocaine when they opened a delivery of fruit juice concentrate from Costa Rica at their factory in southern France.

Local newspaper Var-Matin said the haul weighed 370 kg (815 pounds) with a potential street value of around 50 million euros ($56 million). Those figures could not be confirmed by Coca-Cola and the local prosecutor could not be reached for comment.

"You can well imagine the surprise," said a spokesman for Coca-Cola, adding that the workers alerted police and were ruled out as potential suspects.

The stash was hidden inside a container of juice that was opened on arrival at the factory in the town of Signes on Aug. 26.

