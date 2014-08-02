FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Officer arrested in Paris police headquarters cocaine robbery
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
August 2, 2014 / 11:28 AM / 3 years ago

Officer arrested in Paris police headquarters cocaine robbery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police arrested an officer on Saturday whom they suspect of stealing some 52 kg (115 pounds) of cocaine, worth around 2 million euros ($2.69 million), from a locked room inside central police headquarters in Paris.

Police discovered on Friday that the cocaine, which was seized in a raid in July and then kept in a locker inside the headquarters overlooking the Seine river, had disappeared.

Security camera footage helped investigators to identify a man entering the anti-drugs squad’s quarters with two bags on the night of July 24 and leaving shortly after, police said in a statement.

Other officers helped to identify the man as a member of the Paris anti-drugs unit and he was tracked down and arrested in southern France, the statement said.

A police source said the officer, 30, had been arrested in the southern city of Perpignan, near the border with Spain, during a raid.

It was the second time this year that the Paris police headquarters at 36 Quai des Orfevres has been involved in scandal.

In April, two officers from an anti-gang squad were placed under investigation after they were accused of having raped a 34-year-old Canadian woman visiting Paris.

The investigation is ongoing.

Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur and Nicolas Bertin; Editing by Stephen Powell

