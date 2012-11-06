FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French PM says industry deal to create 300k-400k jobs
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 6, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

French PM says industry deal to create 300k-400k jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Tuesday that a competitiveness package designed to revive the industrial sector would create 300,000 to 400,000 jobs and raise economic growth by 0.5 percent by 2017.

“In all this well-targeted package, which is fully financed, should allow us to lift economic growth by 0.5 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2017 and create more than 300,000 jobs,” he told Les Echos newspaper.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Ron Askew

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.