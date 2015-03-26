FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada changing cockpit policy after Germanwings crash
March 26, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

Air Canada changing cockpit policy after Germanwings crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Thursday it is changing its policies to ensure that all flights have two people in the cockpit at all times after initial reports on the Germanwings flight that crashed on Tuesday.

Canada’s biggest airline is making the change “without delay,” said spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick in an email. He said Air Canada was monitoring the investigation into the crash closely, noting that “at this point the cause is unknown.”

Fitzpatrick declined to describe Air Canada’s previous policy, saying he could not discuss security measures.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

