French police forces and forensic officers stand next to a truck July 15, 2016 that ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais killing at least 60 people in Nice, France, July 14. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Guns and grenades have been found inside the truck that rammed into a crowd at the beach front southern French city of Nice on Thursday, killing at least 73 people, a member of parliament for the region told BMF TV.

Another government official said the driver of the truck also fired on the crowd before he was killed by police.