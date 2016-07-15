FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain warns citizens after truck attack kills 73 in Nice
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 11:47 PM / a year ago

Britain warns citizens after truck attack kills 73 in Nice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office issued an alert warning British citizens in the Nice area in France to follow the instructions of the French authorities after a Bastille Day attack killed 73 in the Riviera city.

An attacker drove a truck at high speed into a crowd watching fireworks late on Thursday, local media quoted officials as saying.

"We are in touch with the local authorities and seeking more information following an apparent attack on a Bastille Day celebration in Nice. If you are in the area follow the instructions of the French authorities," the Foreign Office said in updated travel advice on France.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
