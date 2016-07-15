Britain warns citizens after truck attack kills 73 in Nice

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Foreign Office issued an alert warning British citizens in the Nice area in France to follow the instructions of the French authorities after a Bastille Day attack killed 73 in the Riviera city.

An attacker drove a truck at high speed into a crowd watching fireworks late on Thursday, local media quoted officials as saying.

"We are in touch with the local authorities and seeking more information following an apparent attack on a Bastille Day celebration in Nice. If you are in the area follow the instructions of the French authorities," the Foreign Office said in updated travel advice on France.