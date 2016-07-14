FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll in Nice attack rises to over 70: TV citing police
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Death toll in Nice attack rises to over 70: TV citing police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - At least 73 people were killed when a truck drove into the crowd in the southern French sea resort of Nice, a news TV channel and local politician said.

Christian Estrosi, a leading regional politician in the area, said on Twitter: “This is the worst drama in the history of Nice with more than 70 victims already.”

News TV channel i>TELE, citing a police source, put the death toll at 73 shortly after 1 a.m. (2300 GMT).

Reporting by Michel Rose and Simon Carraud; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
