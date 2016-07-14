Death toll in Nice attack rises to over 70: TV citing police

PARIS (Reuters) - At least 73 people were killed when a truck drove into the crowd in the southern French sea resort of Nice, a news TV channel and local politician said.

Christian Estrosi, a leading regional politician in the area, said on Twitter: “This is the worst drama in the history of Nice with more than 70 victims already.”

News TV channel i>TELE, citing a police source, put the death toll at 73 shortly after 1 a.m. (2300 GMT).