Scandinavian airline SAS changes cockpit rules after Germanwings crash

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Scandinavian airline SAS said on Friday it had changed procedures to have two people in the cockpit at all times during flights following the Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps.

The Germanwings plane’s co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit and flew into a mountain, a French prosecutor said on Thursday.

After recommendation from the Swedish Transport Agency and from the European Aviation Safety Agency, procedures will be changed within days, an SAS spokesman told Reuters.

Budget airline Norwegian Air also said on Thursday it would have two people in the cockpit at all times during a flight.