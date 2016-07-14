FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dozens dead, 100 injured in Nice truck attack, driver shot dead: regional official
#World News
July 14, 2016 / 10:22 PM / a year ago

Dozens dead, 100 injured in Nice truck attack, driver shot dead: regional official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Some 30 people were killed and 100 injured in the French Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday when a truck ploughed into a crowd watching fireworks on France’s Bastille Day national holiday, a regional official said.

“A truck rammed into the crowd over a long distance, which explains this extremely heavy toll,” Sebastien Humbert, the prefect for the Alpes-Maritime area said on BFM TV.

Humbert said the truck driver had been shot dead and that he was treating the incident as an attack for the moment.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sandra Maler

