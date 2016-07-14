Dozens dead, 100 injured in Nice truck attack, driver shot dead: regional official

PARIS (Reuters) - Some 30 people were killed and 100 injured in the French Riviera city of Nice late on Thursday when a truck ploughed into a crowd watching fireworks on France’s Bastille Day national holiday, a regional official said.
“A truck rammed into the crowd over a long distance, which explains this extremely heavy toll,” Sebastien Humbert, the prefect for the Alpes-Maritime area said on BFM TV.
Humbert said the truck driver had been shot dead and that he was treating the incident as an attack for the moment.
