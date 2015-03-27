EU recommends two people at all times in cockpits

PARIS (Reuters) - The EU’s aviation regulator on Friday urged all European airlines to ensure that two crew members are in the cockpit of passenger planes at all times following the suspected suicide crash of a Germanwings airliner.

The move, plans for which were first reported by Reuters, came shortly after Germanwings owner Lufthansa dropped its initial hesitation and agreed to implement a policy change already adopted by several other airlines since the crash.

“While we are still mourning the victims, all our efforts focus on improving the safety and security of passengers and crews,” Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Aviation Safety Agency, said in a statement.

Issuing an official recommendation is seen as a quicker way of bringing results than waiting for the European Union’s complex approval process to deliver a binding law.