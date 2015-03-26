FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EasyJet changes cockpit rules after Germanwings crash
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

EasyJet changes cockpit rules after Germanwings crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet said it will from Friday require two crew members to be in the cockpit at all times, following the Germanwings crash earlier this week.

A French prosecutor on Thursday said the 28 year old co-pilot of Germanwings flight 4U9525 had locked himself in the cockpit and flew it into the French Alps, killing all 150 on board.

“This decision has been taken in consultation with the Civil Aviation Authority,” easyJet said in a statement. “The safety and security of its passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.” 

Earlier on Thursday, Norwegian Air Shuttle announced similar plans, as did Air Canada.

Lufthansa, the owner of Germanwings, said at a press conference earlier it had no immediate plans to change its policy.

Under European regulations, pilots may leave the cockpit temporarily at certain times and under certain circumstances, leaving the other pilot alone. U.S. Carriers typically require a member of the cabin crew to stand in the cockpit while one pilot has gone.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.