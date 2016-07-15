FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk says stands with France after Nice attack
July 15, 2016 / 12:55 AM / a year ago

EU's Tusk says stands with France after Nice attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - Europe stands united with the French people and government in the fight against violence and hatred, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday after an attacker killed at least 75 people in the French Riviera city of Nice.

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders described the attack as "barbaric".

Both were speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.

Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

