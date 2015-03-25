FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germanwings to cancel more flights as crew members refuse to fly
#World News
March 25, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

Germanwings to cancel more flights as crew members refuse to fly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Germanwings will have to cancel more flights on Wednesday as some crew members refuse to fly, a day after an Airbus A320 (AIR.PA) operated by the budget arm of Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) crashed in the French Alps.

“There will be irregularities... There are crew members who do not want to fly in the current situation, which we understand,” a spokeswoman for Germanwings said.

Germanwings flight 4U 9525 from Barcelona to Duesseldorf crashed into a mountainside on Tuesday, killing all 150 people on board including 16 school children.

Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
