Germanwings says French prosecutor comments are 'shocking'
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 1:09 PM / 2 years ago

Germanwings says French prosecutor comments are 'shocking'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germanwings said comments by a French authorities that the co-pilot appeared to have deliberately crashed flight 4U9525 into a mountain were shocking.

“We have just learned of the shocking comments of the French prosecutor in which is said that the co-pilot apparently deliberately crashed the plane,” the Lufthansa budget unit said via its Twitter feed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims.”

Lufthansa and Germanwings are due to hold a press conference at 1330 GMT in Cologne.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
