Germany boosts border controls with France after Nice attack
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 9:08 AM / a year ago

Germany boosts border controls with France after Nice attack

A train arrives as a federal police officer of Germany's Bundespolizei, wearing a so-called 'body-cam', patrols at the main railway station in Cologne, Germany February 3, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will boost border controls at airports as well as road and rail crossings into France after the truck attack in Nice, the Federal Police said on Friday.

"In coordination with the French security authorities the federal police are strengthening their control in the area of cross-border traffic into France," the police said in a statement.

At least 84 people were killed and dozens more were injured after a gunman drove a truck at high speed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French sea resort.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
