German town fears 16 school children on Germanwings plane

BERLIN (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for the northwestern German town of Haltern am See said on Tuesday that there was reason to believe that 16 school children and two teachers from the town were on the Germanwings airplane that crashed.

“There is a strong suspicion” that the students and teachers were on the doomed airplane, said the spokeswoman from the town in North Rhine-Westphalia state. “We don’t have any official confirmation yet.”

Earlier, German media reports said that the 16 school children and two teachers from the Haltern am See’s Joseph-Koenig-Gymnasium high school were on the plane.