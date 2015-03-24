France's Hollande says believes no survivors in plane crash

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said he believed none of the 148 people on board the Germanwings plane that crashed on Tuesday had survived.

“There were 148 people on board,” Hollande said. “The conditions of the accident, which have not yet been clarified, lead us to think there are no survivors.”

He said there was likely to be a significant number of German victims.

He added: “The accident happened in a zone that is particularly hard to access.”