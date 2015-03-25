FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande pledges to shed full light on Alps plane crash
#World News
March 25, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande pledges to shed full light on Alps plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEYNE-LES-ALPES, France (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday that authorities would find out what caused the plane crash that killed 150 passengers on Tuesday in the French Alps.

Hollande also said that the envelope of a second black box had been found but that investigators were still searching for the box itself.

“Dear Angela, dear Mariano, rest assured ... we will find out everything and we will shed full light on the circumstances of this catastrophe,” Hollande told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spain’s Mariano Rajoy who had jointly come to pay tribute to the victims.

A majority of victims are German or Spanish.

“France stands by you,” a visibly moved Hollande said.

Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Andrew Callus

