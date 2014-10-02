FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five dead in helicopter crash in France near Swiss border
October 2, 2014 / 10:20 AM / 3 years ago

Five dead in helicopter crash in France near Swiss border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG France (Reuters) - Five Swiss nationals died in a helicopter crash near the eastern French city of Montbeliard on Thursday, French authorities said.

One further passenger was seriously wounded, while another was being extracted from the wreckage, according to the prefecture of the Doubs department, which borders Switzerland.

The civil EC 130 helicopter, which departed from Lausanne on Thursday morning, sent a distress signal as it prepared to land at Montbeliard, the authorities said.

Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by James Regan

