FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No signs of French crash survivors: Spanish king
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 24, 2015 / 12:48 PM / 2 years ago

No signs of French crash survivors: Spanish king

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Spain’s King Felipe VI, in France on a state visit, said there were no signs of survivors from the crash of an Airbus passenger jet in the foothills of the French Alps on Tuesday.

Felipe, standing on the steps of the Elysee Palace with his wife Letizia and President Francois Hollande, said he would be suspending the visit in the wake of the crash.

“We know it was in an area where access is extremely difficult and that the search will be complicated,” he added.

Hollande said 144 passengers and six crew were on board, confirming information from flight operator Germanwings earlier. Previously, officials had said they understood 142 passengers were on board.

Reporting by James Regan; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.