Lufthansa cancels 60th anniversary event
March 31, 2015

Lufthansa cancels 60th anniversary event

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa said it was cancelling its 60th anniversary celebrations in memory of those killed aboard the Germanwings plane crash in France last week.

Lufthansa had planned to host an anniversary event on April 15 but said it would now instead show live coverage of the official state memorial service to be held at Cologne Cathedral on April 17.

Some 150 people were killed when flight 4U9525, operated by Lufthansa’s budget unit Germanwings, crashed into the French Alps a week ago.

Investigators suspect the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz of having locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately steering the plane into the remote mountainside.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

