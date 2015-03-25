FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lufthansa CEO: 'safety in aviation not a given'
March 25, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa CEO: 'safety in aviation not a given'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Safety in aviation is not a given, the chief executive of Lufthansa said, a day after a plane operated by its Germanwings unit crashed into the French Alps, killing all 150 onboard.

“Visiting the crash site I was, in a shocking moment, made aware of a fact that all of us know so well - safety in aviation is not a given,” Carsten Spohr said in a video message posted on YouTube on Wednesday.

“It’s something which we have to work hard for this every day and every night. It’s my promise and the promise of the 120,000 people working at Lufthansa around the world that this priority will continue to be our top target,” he added.

Spohr visited the crash site on Tuesday and will on Wednesday travel to Duesseldorf and Barcelona to speak to the families and relatives of those onboard.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
