Lufthansa says cannot confirm plane crash in France

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa did not have any information following reports of a plane crash in France and said it could not confirm that an incident had occurred, a Lufthansa spokesman said.

Police and aviation officials have said an Airbus plane operated by Lufthansa’s budget carrier Germanwings crashed in southern France on Tuesday en route from Barcelona to Duesseldorf.

Germanwings said on its Twitter feed that it would inform media on its website as soon as it had more information.