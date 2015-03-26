FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lufthansa to review pilot training: CEO
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Lufthansa to review pilot training: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa will work with authorities and pilot groups to review its training and vetting procedures after one of its Germanwings pilots was suspected of having deliberately crashed a jet into the French Alps.

“We have every confidence in this training process that has been tried and tested over decades, but we will look at what we can do better with the selection and training,” Lufthansa chief executive Carsten Spohr said during a press conference on Thursday.

He said Lufthansa would discuss this with experts from within the company, the DLR aerospace institute, the transport ministry and pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.