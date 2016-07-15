FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel condemns attack in Nice, says will win 'fight against terrorism'
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Merkel condemns attack in Nice, says will win 'fight against terrorism'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to sign on a signature board as she arrives to attend before the opening ceremony of the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in the Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator on July 15, 2016.Wang Zhao/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULAANBAATAR (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday condemned the attack in the French Riviera city of Nice in which at least 80 people were killed and said Germany would stand by France's side in the "fight against terrorism".

"All of us who have come together at the ASEM summit are united in our feeling of disbelief at the attack of mass murder in Nice," Merkel said on the sidelines of the major summit between Asian and European leaders in Mongolia.

"Germany stands in the fight against terrorism at France's side, united with many, many others. I am convinced that, despite all the difficulties, we shall win this fight."

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber

