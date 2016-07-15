French minister says 80 dead, 18 critical after Nice attack

PARIS (Reuters) - The attacker who mowed through crowds in the French seaside town of Nice killed 80 people and critically hurt 18 more, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

"We are in a war with terrorists who want to hurt us at all costs," Cazeneuve told journalists hours after an attack that took place when people were watching a fireworks display to mark the country's Bastille Day national holiday.

Neither he nor other political leaders who spoke publicly in the hours after the attack confirmed media reports that the assailant was a Nice resident of Tunisian origin.

Earlier President Francois Hollande said the attack was clearly of terrorist nature.