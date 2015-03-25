Many other nationalities among France plane crash victims

PARIS (Reuters) - Victims of Tuesday’s plane crash in France were mostly German and Spanish but also included an American, a Moroccan and citizens of Britain, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Israel, Japan, Mexico and the Netherlands, the French government said.

A definitive list of the 150 aboard the Germanwings Airbus plane that crashed into a rocky ravine in the Alps had yet to be produced but it was already known the bulk of victims were German and Spanish, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said.

“There’s an American, a Moroccan. There are English and Argentines,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius added in separate comments to reporters: “The nationalities that are sure are principally Germany and Spain.”

“But according to information I’ve been given there are other confirmed nationalities, which are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Colombia, Denmark, Great Britain, Israel, Japan, Morocco, Mexico and the Netherlands.”

The two men were speaking as investigators at the crash site began trying to recover bodies from the pulverized remains of the Airbus A320 and other experts took delivery in Paris of one of the black-box flight recorders they hope will help establish the circumstances of the crash.