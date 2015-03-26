FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air changes cockpit rules after Germanwings crash
March 26, 2015

Norwegian Air changes cockpit rules after Germanwings crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air said on Thursday it had changed procedures to have two people in the cockpit at all times during a flight after the Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps.

A co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit and flew it into a mountain with what appears to have been the intent to destroy it, a French prosecutor said on Thursday.

“We have been planning to change our procedures, but this accident has sped up the implementation. From now on, two people from the crew will always have to be present in the cockpit,” a spokeswoman for Norwegian Air said.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes

