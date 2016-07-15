FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama condemns 'what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack' in Nice
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 12:16 AM / a year ago

Obama condemns 'what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack' in Nice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said he condemned a deadly attack in Nice and offered any assistance France needs to investigate.

"On behalf of the American people, I condemn in the strongest terms what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack in Nice, France, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent civilians," Obama said in a statement.

At least 74 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck slammed into a crowd in the French Riviera city during Bastille Day celebrations.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
