Obama condemns 'what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack' in Nice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday said he condemned a deadly attack in Nice and offered any assistance France needs to investigate.
"On behalf of the American people, I condemn in the strongest terms what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack in Nice, France, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent civilians," Obama said in a statement.
At least 74 people were killed and dozens injured when a truck slammed into a crowd in the French Riviera city during Bastille Day celebrations.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler