German hospital says examined Germanwings pilot this month
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

German hospital says examined Germanwings pilot this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A hospital in Duesseldorf said on Friday the Germanwings co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a passenger plane in the French Alps underwent diagnosis at its clinic, but said reports he was treated there for depression were wrong.

Duesseldorf University Hospital said Andreas Lubitz had attended as a patient in February and most recently on March 10 for diagnosis, adding it could not give further details due to patient privacy rules.

“Reports saying Andreas L. was treated by us for depression are however incorrect,” the hospital said in a statement.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Stephen Brown; Writing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
