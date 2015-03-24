FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police say to take days to recover bodies in air crash
#World News
March 24, 2015 / 4:04 PM / 2 years ago

French police say to take days to recover bodies in air crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEYNE-LES-ALPES, France (Reuters) - No one survived when a Germanwings flight crashed in southern France on Tuesday and it is likely to take days to recover the bodies of those on board due to difficult terrain, French police at the crash site said.

“It is going to take days to recover the victims, then the debris,” senior police officer Jean-Paul Bloy told Reuters.

The police added that there were currently no theories on the cause of the crash.

Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet; writing by James Regan; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
