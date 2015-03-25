FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain says 49 Spaniards identified as victims on Germanwings flight
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 25, 2015 / 11:49 AM / 2 years ago

Spain says 49 Spaniards identified as victims on Germanwings flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s crisis cabinet, set up following the crash of the Germanwings plane in the French Alps on Tuesday, said on Wednesday provisional data showed 49 Spaniards had been identified as being on the flight.

“We are able to say that at this time 49 Spanish victims have been identified thanks to information from the families,” Security Secretary Francisco Martinez said during a press conference in Madrid.

However, the figure remained provisional and could be revised, he added.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande would give a joint press conference at 1420 GMT, he said.

Reporting by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.