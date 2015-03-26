FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: no nexus to terrorism in Germanwings crash: CNN
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

White House: no nexus to terrorism in Germanwings crash: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There does not appear to be a “nexus to terrorism” connected to the downed Germanwings flight in France, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told CNN on Thursday.

Separately, the FBI said it had offered help to French investigators who are studying the crash.

“We stand ready to fulfill any requests for information or assistance by crash investigators, as we work with partner nations whose citizens were impacted by this tragedy,” the FBI said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu

