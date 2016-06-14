FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arrests expected in French probe into police murders: minister
June 14, 2016 / 8:31 AM / a year ago

Arrests expected in French probe into police murders: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - An investigation into the killing of a French police commander and his partner should lead to arrests, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Tuesday.

"The investigation is underway, it's making progress as quickly as possible ... and what matters is that it allows us to neutralize any possible accomplices," he told reporters.

"(The investigation) should lead to further arrests," Cazeneuve added, speaking outside the police station near Paris where the officer worked.

Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan

