Arrests expected in French probe into police murders: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - An investigation into the killing of a French police commander and his partner should lead to arrests, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Tuesday.

"The investigation is underway, it's making progress as quickly as possible ... and what matters is that it allows us to neutralize any possible accomplices," he told reporters.

"(The investigation) should lead to further arrests," Cazeneuve added, speaking outside the police station near Paris where the officer worked.