French policeman killing an 'abject act of terrorism': minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve described the killing late Monday of a French police commander and his partner at their home outside Paris as an "abject act of terrorism".

Speaking after an emergency meeting with President Francois Hollander, Cazeneuve said on Tuesday: "An abject of act of terrorism was committed yesterday".

He added that the government was fully mobilized against the threat of terrorism and had made more 100 arrests since the start of the year.