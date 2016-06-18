FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two suspected associates of French police killer to be investigated: prosecutor
June 18, 2016

Two suspected associates of French police killer to be investigated: prosecutor

The flag-draped coffins of French police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his companion, administrative agent Jessica Schneider, are carried during a ceremony, in Versailles, near Paris, France, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Two suspected associates of the killer of a French police commander and his partner will be placed under investigation on Saturday for membership of a terrorist organization, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

The police couple were stabbed to death outside their home in Paris in an attack claimed by Islamic State on Monday.

The magistrate’s office said it had opened a judicial investigation into the deaths, focused on charges of assassination, sequestration and participation in a terrorist project.

“Charaf-Din Aberouz and Saad Rajraji (...) will be brought before a magistrate as part of the judicial investigation in order to be placed under investigation for membership of a terrorist group,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Heavens

